All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3064 WOODROW ST S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3064 WOODROW ST S
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:55 AM

3064 WOODROW ST S

3064 South Woodrow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3064 South Woodrow Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rarely available 3 BR/ 3 BA end unit in quiet cul-de-sac. Large MBR/MBA suite on converted third floor (which hasn't been included the tax record sq ft). Wood floors on main & upper 2 levels. Cheery kitchen w/ white cabinets & granite counter tops. Basement is carpeted w/ large storage area between family room & full bath. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3064 WOODROW ST S have any available units?
3064 WOODROW ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3064 WOODROW ST S have?
Some of 3064 WOODROW ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3064 WOODROW ST S currently offering any rent specials?
3064 WOODROW ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3064 WOODROW ST S pet-friendly?
No, 3064 WOODROW ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3064 WOODROW ST S offer parking?
No, 3064 WOODROW ST S does not offer parking.
Does 3064 WOODROW ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3064 WOODROW ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3064 WOODROW ST S have a pool?
No, 3064 WOODROW ST S does not have a pool.
Does 3064 WOODROW ST S have accessible units?
No, 3064 WOODROW ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 3064 WOODROW ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3064 WOODROW ST S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University