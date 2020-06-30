3064 WOODROW ST S

3064 South Woodrow Street, Arlington, VA 22206 Fairlington - Shirlington
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Rarely available 3 BR/ 3 BA end unit in quiet cul-de-sac. Large MBR/MBA suite on converted third floor (which hasn't been included the tax record sq ft). Wood floors on main & upper 2 levels. Cheery kitchen w/ white cabinets & granite counter tops. Basement is carpeted w/ large storage area between family room & full bath. NO PETS
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
