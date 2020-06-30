3064 WOODROW ST S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Rarely available 3 BR/ 3 BA end unit in quiet cul-de-sac. Large MBR/MBA suite on converted third floor (which hasn't been included the tax record sq ft). Wood floors on main & upper 2 levels. Cheery kitchen w/ white cabinets & granite counter tops. Basement is carpeted w/ large storage area between family room & full bath. NO PETS