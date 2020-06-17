3059 S ABINGDON STREET

Amenities

Rare Mt Vernon with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms nestled in Fairlington Villages. This home features newer windows, fresh paint, & new carpet throughout! The living is accented with gleaming hardwood floors & newer sun filled windows. The main level features 2 spacious bedrooms & a renovated full bathroom. The lower level recreation space is perfect for entertaining or an in home office. An additional bedroom, a renovated full bathroom, & a workshop/laundry room completes this home. Completely renovated, don't miss this opportunity! Great Fairlington location with easy access to the school, pools, & tennis courts! Easy access by bus or car to Pentagon, metro station, DC, and I-395! TWO parking passes for the lot!