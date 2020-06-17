All apartments in Arlington
3059 S ABINGDON STREET

3059 South Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3059 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Rare Mt Vernon with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms nestled in Fairlington Villages. This home features newer windows, fresh paint, & new carpet throughout! The living is accented with gleaming hardwood floors & newer sun filled windows. The main level features 2 spacious bedrooms & a renovated full bathroom. The lower level recreation space is perfect for entertaining or an in home office. An additional bedroom, a renovated full bathroom, & a workshop/laundry room completes this home. Completely renovated, don't miss this opportunity! Great Fairlington location with easy access to the school, pools, & tennis courts! Easy access by bus or car to Pentagon, metro station, DC, and I-395! TWO parking passes for the lot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3059 S ABINGDON STREET have any available units?
3059 S ABINGDON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3059 S ABINGDON STREET have?
Some of 3059 S ABINGDON STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3059 S ABINGDON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3059 S ABINGDON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3059 S ABINGDON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3059 S ABINGDON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3059 S ABINGDON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3059 S ABINGDON STREET offers parking.
Does 3059 S ABINGDON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3059 S ABINGDON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3059 S ABINGDON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3059 S ABINGDON STREET has a pool.
Does 3059 S ABINGDON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3059 S ABINGDON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3059 S ABINGDON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3059 S ABINGDON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

