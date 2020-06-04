3050 S BUCHANAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool media room tennis court

Gorgeous Loft Straight From The Pages of A Magazine w/Cathedral Ceilings & Spiral Staircase "USED AS A 3BR" This Modern Beauty Is Rarely Ever Available For-Rent and One You Must See to Believe! Gourmet Open Kitchen w/ All High-End Renovations in 2017. Renovated Luxury Master Bath w/ Regal Luxury Material Choices Also Completely Renovated in 2017. Freshly Painted in Modern Move-In Colors. High-Efficiency Windows and HVAC. Gleaming Re-Finished Red Oak Hardwood Flooring. Everything is Stunning! Quiet Location With Very Large Private Outdoor Space. Walk to 4 Major Shopping Areas. 6 Pools, 12 Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, and Recreation Areas. Fairlington Is A Majestic Historically Designated Community Offering One Of The Most Unique Living Environments In The Entire DC Metro Area. The Incredible Green Spaces And Abundance Of Park Like Settings Are One Of The Reasons So Many People Are Drawn To Our Incredible Community. There Are Four Major Shopping Areas All Within Walking Distance That Gives Residents The Ability To Walk Everywhere. Shirlington Village Offers Shops, Restaurants, Grocery Store, Library, Movie Theatre, And Signature Theatre. The Community Has A Plethora Of Walking Trails, Dog Parks, And An Unmatched Friendliness That Is Refreshing. We Hope To See You Soon Visiting This Wonderful Place To Live.