All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3050 S BUCHANAN STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 PM

3050 S BUCHANAN STREET

3050 South Buchanan Street · (703) 314-7374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3050 South Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C2 · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous Loft Straight From The Pages of A Magazine w/Cathedral Ceilings & Spiral Staircase "USED AS A 3BR" This Modern Beauty Is Rarely Ever Available For-Rent and One You Must See to Believe! Gourmet Open Kitchen w/ All High-End Renovations in 2017. Renovated Luxury Master Bath w/ Regal Luxury Material Choices Also Completely Renovated in 2017. Freshly Painted in Modern Move-In Colors. High-Efficiency Windows and HVAC. Gleaming Re-Finished Red Oak Hardwood Flooring. Everything is Stunning! Quiet Location With Very Large Private Outdoor Space. Walk to 4 Major Shopping Areas. 6 Pools, 12 Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, and Recreation Areas. Fairlington Is A Majestic Historically Designated Community Offering One Of The Most Unique Living Environments In The Entire DC Metro Area. The Incredible Green Spaces And Abundance Of Park Like Settings Are One Of The Reasons So Many People Are Drawn To Our Incredible Community. There Are Four Major Shopping Areas All Within Walking Distance That Gives Residents The Ability To Walk Everywhere. Shirlington Village Offers Shops, Restaurants, Grocery Store, Library, Movie Theatre, And Signature Theatre. The Community Has A Plethora Of Walking Trails, Dog Parks, And An Unmatched Friendliness That Is Refreshing. We Hope To See You Soon Visiting This Wonderful Place To Live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET have any available units?
3050 S BUCHANAN STREET has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET have?
Some of 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3050 S BUCHANAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET offer parking?
No, 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET has a pool.
Does 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3050 S BUCHANAN STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St
Arlington, VA 22201
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Parc View Arlington
815 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity