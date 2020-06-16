All apartments in Arlington
305 N GALVESTON STREET
305 N GALVESTON STREET

305 North Galveston Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 North Galveston Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Arlington Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUTSTANDING 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Colonial 1 mile from Ballston Metro! This home has been renovated top to bottom - beautiful hardwood floors - tastefully painted and decorated - granite counters in kitchen, stainless steel GE Profile appliances - cozy gas fireplace in living room. Lots of light! Bedrooms are spacious and upstairs bath is roomy and nicely upgraded. Full 2nd bath in the Basement - room in the basement for storage, exercise area, play area. This home also features a lovely screened-in porch off the back, facing to a very private rear yard, partially fenced. Plenty of off street parking and street parking as well out front. Professionally managed. Will consider a pet. Absolutely no smoking in the home or on the screened-in porch. House is minutes from Ballston metro, shopping, restaurants. Bus stop just outside the door practically.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 N GALVESTON STREET have any available units?
305 N GALVESTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 N GALVESTON STREET have?
Some of 305 N GALVESTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 N GALVESTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
305 N GALVESTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 N GALVESTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 N GALVESTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 305 N GALVESTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 305 N GALVESTON STREET offers parking.
Does 305 N GALVESTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 N GALVESTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 N GALVESTON STREET have a pool?
No, 305 N GALVESTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 305 N GALVESTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 305 N GALVESTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 305 N GALVESTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 N GALVESTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
