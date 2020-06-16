305 N GALVESTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OUTSTANDING 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Colonial 1 mile from Ballston Metro! This home has been renovated top to bottom - beautiful hardwood floors - tastefully painted and decorated - granite counters in kitchen, stainless steel GE Profile appliances - cozy gas fireplace in living room. Lots of light! Bedrooms are spacious and upstairs bath is roomy and nicely upgraded. Full 2nd bath in the Basement - room in the basement for storage, exercise area, play area. This home also features a lovely screened-in porch off the back, facing to a very private rear yard, partially fenced. Plenty of off street parking and street parking as well out front. Professionally managed. Will consider a pet. Absolutely no smoking in the home or on the screened-in porch. House is minutes from Ballston metro, shopping, restaurants. Bus stop just outside the door practically.