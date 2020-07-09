3046 S Glebe Rd

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Condo Near Crystal City - Property Id: 286772



Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome/condo for rent in the heart of South Arlington. Great layout of over 2,300 square feet. Private, top-level master bedroom with balcony and en suite bathroom, plenty of recessed lighting, along with his and her closets. The master bath has dual vanities, an updated shower with multiple shower heads and a jetted soaking tub. The 3rd level has two bedrooms, each with their own en suite bathroom and a balcony in the room facing Four Mile Run trail. The main level features an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen, recessed lights and powder room. The kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances - LG refrigerator double oven. The basement has a wood burning fire place and opens to a two-car garage!



Ideal location,15-minute drive to downtown DC, 5-minute drive to Reagan National Airport, 2 miles from Crystal City and Pentagon City metro stops, and less than 2 miles from Amazon's headquarters.

No Dogs Allowed



