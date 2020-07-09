All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

3046 S Glebe Rd

3046 South Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Location

3046 South Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22206
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Condo Near Crystal City - Property Id: 286772

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome/condo for rent in the heart of South Arlington. Great layout of over 2,300 square feet. Private, top-level master bedroom with balcony and en suite bathroom, plenty of recessed lighting, along with his and her closets. The master bath has dual vanities, an updated shower with multiple shower heads and a jetted soaking tub. The 3rd level has two bedrooms, each with their own en suite bathroom and a balcony in the room facing Four Mile Run trail. The main level features an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen, recessed lights and powder room. The kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances - LG refrigerator double oven. The basement has a wood burning fire place and opens to a two-car garage!

Ideal location,15-minute drive to downtown DC, 5-minute drive to Reagan National Airport, 2 miles from Crystal City and Pentagon City metro stops, and less than 2 miles from Amazon's headquarters.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286772
Property Id 286772

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5804942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 S Glebe Rd have any available units?
3046 S Glebe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3046 S Glebe Rd have?
Some of 3046 S Glebe Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 S Glebe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3046 S Glebe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 S Glebe Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3046 S Glebe Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3046 S Glebe Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3046 S Glebe Rd offers parking.
Does 3046 S Glebe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3046 S Glebe Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 S Glebe Rd have a pool?
No, 3046 S Glebe Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3046 S Glebe Rd have accessible units?
No, 3046 S Glebe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 S Glebe Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3046 S Glebe Rd has units with dishwashers.

