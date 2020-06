Amenities

Recently renovated, very nicely done, 3 Br, 3 1/2 baths, 3 finished levels. House has beautiful wood and ceramic floors, granite counters with large open living concept. Lots of fresh paint. Basement can serve as 3rd Br. Neighborhood is so close to the action, with great access, and constantly being updated. Private back deck. Clean and neat and ready for you now.