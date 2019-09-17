All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:25 AM

3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY

3000 Spout Run Parkway · (703) 927-3221
Location

3000 Spout Run Parkway, Arlington, VA 22201
North Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A305 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
Walk to METRO! Largest 1 bedroom in fantastic midrise building. Very Desirable Cardinal House in North Arlington next to Clarendon Metro! Extra Room for an Office in this all inclusive condo. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Loads of closet space/separate linen and coat closets and a huge walk in closet for storage ect. Large picture windows let the sun shine in. Parking IS included. Fabulous Pool built on scenic hillside is ready for you to relax and enjoy with picnic areas. Bike Room, New Gym, Party Room w pool table and bar. Walk to Clarendon Metro and all Clarendon has to offer, best restaurants and shopping just minutes away! Across the street is Starbucks, Giant, CVS and The Italian Store! This home is Sparkling and ready for new tenant. No Smoking in this home. Easy to see, just call agent. Fabulous place to live!! Convenient, secure living just 1 stop light to DC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY have any available units?
3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY have?
Some of 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY does offer parking.
Does 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
