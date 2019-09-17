3000 SPOUT RUN PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool pool table bike storage

Walk to METRO! Largest 1 bedroom in fantastic midrise building. Very Desirable Cardinal House in North Arlington next to Clarendon Metro! Extra Room for an Office in this all inclusive condo. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Loads of closet space/separate linen and coat closets and a huge walk in closet for storage ect. Large picture windows let the sun shine in. Parking IS included. Fabulous Pool built on scenic hillside is ready for you to relax and enjoy with picnic areas. Bike Room, New Gym, Party Room w pool table and bar. Walk to Clarendon Metro and all Clarendon has to offer, best restaurants and shopping just minutes away! Across the street is Starbucks, Giant, CVS and The Italian Store! This home is Sparkling and ready for new tenant. No Smoking in this home. Easy to see, just call agent. Fabulous place to live!! Convenient, secure living just 1 stop light to DC