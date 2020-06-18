2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1

Amenities

Fabulous space in this 1400+ sq ft 2-level Barcroft unit * Finished lower level has a family room area plus a large den with door to main stairwell, always used as a 2nd Bedroom * Wood Floors on main level * Deck/balcony off Dining Room with stairs to private fenced yard * Full-size Washer and Dryer in unit * Pools, tennis, close to Shirlington, I-395 to Pentagon * No smoking, We are in the process of renovating the lower and upper level bathrooms. The will be beautiful. Contractor hopes to be finished by the end of the month. Pets on a case by case basis. Please schedule on line