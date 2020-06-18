All apartments in Arlington
2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1

2983 South Columbus Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

2983 South Columbus Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Fabulous space in this 1400+ sq ft 2-level Barcroft unit * Finished lower level has a family room area plus a large den with door to main stairwell, always used as a 2nd Bedroom * Wood Floors on main level * Deck/balcony off Dining Room with stairs to private fenced yard * Full-size Washer and Dryer in unit * Pools, tennis, close to Shirlington, I-395 to Pentagon * No smoking, We are in the process of renovating the lower and upper level bathrooms. The will be beautiful. Contractor hopes to be finished by the end of the month. Pets on a case by case basis. Please schedule on line

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 have any available units?
2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 have?
Some of 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 currently offering any rent specials?
2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 is pet friendly.
Does 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 offer parking?
No, 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 does not offer parking.
Does 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 have a pool?
Yes, 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 has a pool.
Does 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 have accessible units?
No, 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2983 COLUMBUS ST #A1 does not have units with dishwashers.
