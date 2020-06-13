2951 S COLUMBUS ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful and bright end unit brick townhome * White on white kitchen with smooth top stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator ** Fenced enclosed patio * hardwoods on main level and in both upstairs bedrooms * lower level recreation room and den , full showered bath with full sized washer/dryer ** Owner will consider one small pet with pet deposit * Pools and tennis * Off street parking with permit * $55 application fee per person with application and proof of income ( 40 X rent ) *Certified funds Security Deposit and one month's rent due on lease signing* Applications on line thru Long & Foster.com * available August 1st, 2019. No smoking