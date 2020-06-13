All apartments in Arlington
2951 S COLUMBUS ST
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:17 PM

2951 S COLUMBUS ST

2951 S Columbus St · No Longer Available
Location

2951 S Columbus St, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful and bright end unit brick townhome * White on white kitchen with smooth top stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator ** Fenced enclosed patio * hardwoods on main level and in both upstairs bedrooms * lower level recreation room and den , full showered bath with full sized washer/dryer ** Owner will consider one small pet with pet deposit * Pools and tennis * Off street parking with permit * $55 application fee per person with application and proof of income ( 40 X rent ) *Certified funds Security Deposit and one month's rent due on lease signing* Applications on line thru Long & Foster.com * available August 1st, 2019. No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 S COLUMBUS ST have any available units?
2951 S COLUMBUS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2951 S COLUMBUS ST have?
Some of 2951 S COLUMBUS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 S COLUMBUS ST currently offering any rent specials?
2951 S COLUMBUS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 S COLUMBUS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2951 S COLUMBUS ST is pet friendly.
Does 2951 S COLUMBUS ST offer parking?
Yes, 2951 S COLUMBUS ST offers parking.
Does 2951 S COLUMBUS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2951 S COLUMBUS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 S COLUMBUS ST have a pool?
Yes, 2951 S COLUMBUS ST has a pool.
Does 2951 S COLUMBUS ST have accessible units?
No, 2951 S COLUMBUS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 S COLUMBUS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2951 S COLUMBUS ST has units with dishwashers.
