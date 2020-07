Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

3 LVL 2BR/2BA + Den Clarendon Model Townhouse in Historic Fairlington! One of the best blocks in all of Fairlington. Very peaceful setting & easy parking for 2 cars right at your doorstep. Replacement windows, Recent HVAC, New Flr in Rec Rm, Nice Hardwds on upper 2 levels. Priv fenced back patio w/ afternoon shade. Incl Pools & Tennis! 1/2 block to Pentagon Metro Bus. No pets, no smoking. Available 5/1/20.