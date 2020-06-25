2855 S BUCHANAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright & sunny 3 level Clarendon model! Gourmet open-concept kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and ceramic tile floor. Beautiful hardwood floors on main and upper level. Fully finished lower level offers large rec room, bonus room, second full bath and full-size washer/dryer. Backyard complete with fully enclosed private patio backing to common area. Easy access to 395/DC/Pentagon, Shirlington at your footsteps & Metrobus stop just one block away. Ample storage with full-sized attic. Pets may be permitted with additional deposit (cats OK, dogs case-by-case). Absolutely no smoking. Enjoy all that Fairlington has to offer!