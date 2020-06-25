All apartments in Arlington
2855 S BUCHANAN STREET
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

2855 S BUCHANAN STREET

2855 South Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2855 South Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright & sunny 3 level Clarendon model! Gourmet open-concept kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and ceramic tile floor. Beautiful hardwood floors on main and upper level. Fully finished lower level offers large rec room, bonus room, second full bath and full-size washer/dryer. Backyard complete with fully enclosed private patio backing to common area. Easy access to 395/DC/Pentagon, Shirlington at your footsteps & Metrobus stop just one block away. Ample storage with full-sized attic. Pets may be permitted with additional deposit (cats OK, dogs case-by-case). Absolutely no smoking. Enjoy all that Fairlington has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET have any available units?
2855 S BUCHANAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET have?
Some of 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2855 S BUCHANAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET offer parking?
No, 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET have a pool?
No, 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 S BUCHANAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
