Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2825 21st Rd S

2825 21st Road South · (202) 352-5913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2825 21st Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3000 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/15/20 Commuters Dream! 3 level Townhouse 4BR/2.5BA/2Prkg - Property Id: 308199

Prime Location! Charming, Hip, Pet-Friendly, Neighborhood close to shops and nightlife in Clarendon, biking distance to Shirlington, 5 min commute to the Pentagon, minutes to DC! Hardwood floors on the main floor, 4 BR (3 upstairs + 1 lower level), Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-out lower level to fully fenced patio for entertaining. 2 assigned parking spaces (1 in front + one in back) plenty of open/visitor spaces, W/D in unit. Move in Ready! $3000 per month / $1500 security deposit. Utilities and Cable not included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2825-21st-rd-s-arlington-va/308199
Property Id 308199

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5942245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 21st Rd S have any available units?
2825 21st Rd S has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 21st Rd S have?
Some of 2825 21st Rd S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 21st Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
2825 21st Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 21st Rd S pet-friendly?
No, 2825 21st Rd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2825 21st Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 2825 21st Rd S offers parking.
Does 2825 21st Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2825 21st Rd S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 21st Rd S have a pool?
No, 2825 21st Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 2825 21st Rd S have accessible units?
No, 2825 21st Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 21st Rd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 21st Rd S has units with dishwashers.
