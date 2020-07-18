Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available 08/15/20 Commuters Dream! 3 level Townhouse 4BR/2.5BA/2Prkg - Property Id: 308199



Prime Location! Charming, Hip, Pet-Friendly, Neighborhood close to shops and nightlife in Clarendon, biking distance to Shirlington, 5 min commute to the Pentagon, minutes to DC! Hardwood floors on the main floor, 4 BR (3 upstairs + 1 lower level), Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-out lower level to fully fenced patio for entertaining. 2 assigned parking spaces (1 in front + one in back) plenty of open/visitor spaces, W/D in unit. Move in Ready! $3000 per month / $1500 security deposit. Utilities and Cable not included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2825-21st-rd-s-arlington-va/308199

Property Id 308199



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5942245)