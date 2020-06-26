All apartments in Arlington
2816 N YUCATAN STREET
Last updated May 13 2019 at 5:43 AM

2816 N YUCATAN STREET

2816 North Yucatan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2816 North Yucatan Street, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available July 12. ~ Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath N. Arlington home only 1.2 miles from East Falls Church metro and located on a quiet cul-de-sac! ~ Open floor plan with awesome high-end kitchen renovation. ~ Wood-burning fireplace on main level. ~ Master bedroom with three walk-in closets and en-suite bathroom. ~ Master bath with separate shower and jetted tub. ~Huge lower level rec room.~ Fantastic storage. ~ 1-car garage. ~ Serene backyard with patio. ~ School pyramid: Tuckahoe, Williamsburg, Yorktown ~ Rent $4,000 per month.~Security deposit is one month's rent. ~ Pet policy - maximum two dogs, no cats. ~ NO MORE THAN TWO INCOMES TO QUALIFY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 N YUCATAN STREET have any available units?
2816 N YUCATAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 N YUCATAN STREET have?
Some of 2816 N YUCATAN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 N YUCATAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2816 N YUCATAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 N YUCATAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 N YUCATAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2816 N YUCATAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2816 N YUCATAN STREET offers parking.
Does 2816 N YUCATAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 N YUCATAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 N YUCATAN STREET have a pool?
No, 2816 N YUCATAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2816 N YUCATAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2816 N YUCATAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 N YUCATAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 N YUCATAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
