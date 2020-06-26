2816 N YUCATAN STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Available July 12. ~ Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath N. Arlington home only 1.2 miles from East Falls Church metro and located on a quiet cul-de-sac! ~ Open floor plan with awesome high-end kitchen renovation. ~ Wood-burning fireplace on main level. ~ Master bedroom with three walk-in closets and en-suite bathroom. ~ Master bath with separate shower and jetted tub. ~Huge lower level rec room.~ Fantastic storage. ~ 1-car garage. ~ Serene backyard with patio. ~ School pyramid: Tuckahoe, Williamsburg, Yorktown ~ Rent $4,000 per month.~Security deposit is one month's rent. ~ Pet policy - maximum two dogs, no cats. ~ NO MORE THAN TWO INCOMES TO QUALIFY.