2814 18TH STREET S
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

2814 18TH STREET S

2814 18th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2814 18th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Location! Location! Location! And a great house too! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, this single family home on a large fenced lot boasts 2 covered porches and a patio-- perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Three blocks from ART bus stop to the Pentagon and close to multiple Metro buses. Two blocks from the Army Navy Country Club, less than half mile to Walter Reed Community Center and Columbia Pike, and 1.5 miles to Shirlington. With 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout, tons of windows, fresh paint, updated kitchen with granite counters and gas cooking, a gas fireplace, and loads of storage in the basement and shed-- you will feel right at home. The driveway has an Electric Vehicle outlet and easily fits 2 cars. Don't miss your chance to call this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 18TH STREET S have any available units?
2814 18TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 18TH STREET S have?
Some of 2814 18TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 18TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2814 18TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 18TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2814 18TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2814 18TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 2814 18TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 2814 18TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2814 18TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 18TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 2814 18TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2814 18TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2814 18TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 18TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2814 18TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

