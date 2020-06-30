2814 18TH STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Location! Location! Location! And a great house too! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, this single family home on a large fenced lot boasts 2 covered porches and a patio-- perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Three blocks from ART bus stop to the Pentagon and close to multiple Metro buses. Two blocks from the Army Navy Country Club, less than half mile to Walter Reed Community Center and Columbia Pike, and 1.5 miles to Shirlington. With 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout, tons of windows, fresh paint, updated kitchen with granite counters and gas cooking, a gas fireplace, and loads of storage in the basement and shed-- you will feel right at home. The driveway has an Electric Vehicle outlet and easily fits 2 cars. Don't miss your chance to call this home.