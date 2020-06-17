2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Lifestyle & Luxury in Shirlington Village. Loft style condo with huge open floor plan. 12" + ceilings & tons of natural light, 1 Bedroom + Den which can easily be converted to a bedroom with 2 full baths. Huge walk-in master closet, washer & dryer in unit. Beautiful ground floor condo, with no need for elevator usage. Assigned garage space. Fitness center, library, beautiful outdoor pool, party room & concierge. Steps from shops, restaurants, Harris Teeter, movie theater, dog park / trail & bus line to Metro. Arlington County Public Schools. Fantastic place to live!!! Pets case by case