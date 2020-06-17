All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE

2720 South Arlington Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2720 South Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Lifestyle & Luxury in Shirlington Village. Loft style condo with huge open floor plan. 12" + ceilings & tons of natural light, 1 Bedroom + Den which can easily be converted to a bedroom with 2 full baths. Huge walk-in master closet, washer & dryer in unit. Beautiful ground floor condo, with no need for elevator usage. Assigned garage space. Fitness center, library, beautiful outdoor pool, party room & concierge. Steps from shops, restaurants, Harris Teeter, movie theater, dog park / trail & bus line to Metro. Arlington County Public Schools. Fantastic place to live!!! Pets case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE have any available units?
2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE have?
Some of 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 S ARLINGTON MILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St
Arlington, VA 22201
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University