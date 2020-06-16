Amenities

2673 N Upshur St. Available 05/18/20 Updated, bright charming renovated 3 BR,2.5 BA cul-de-sac Colonial on almost half an acre! - Updated, bright charming renovated 3 BR,2.5 BA cul-de-sac Colonial on almost half an acre! Incredible park views & stream running though the property! Deceptively large, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances*Lovely screened porch*Office space*Beautiful hardwoods*Walkway to park/trails! Conveniently located close to shops, parks, schools & major commuting arteries*



AVAILABLE 5.18.20*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



(RLNE4963739)