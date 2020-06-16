All apartments in Arlington
2673 N Upshur St.

2673 North Upshur Street · No Longer Available
Location

2673 North Upshur Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Donaldson Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2673 N Upshur St. Available 05/18/20 Updated, bright charming renovated 3 BR,2.5 BA cul-de-sac Colonial on almost half an acre! - Updated, bright charming renovated 3 BR,2.5 BA cul-de-sac Colonial on almost half an acre! Incredible park views & stream running though the property! Deceptively large, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances*Lovely screened porch*Office space*Beautiful hardwoods*Walkway to park/trails! Conveniently located close to shops, parks, schools & major commuting arteries*

AVAILABLE 5.18.20*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE4963739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2673 N Upshur St. have any available units?
2673 N Upshur St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2673 N Upshur St. have?
Some of 2673 N Upshur St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2673 N Upshur St. currently offering any rent specials?
2673 N Upshur St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2673 N Upshur St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2673 N Upshur St. is pet friendly.
Does 2673 N Upshur St. offer parking?
No, 2673 N Upshur St. does not offer parking.
Does 2673 N Upshur St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2673 N Upshur St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2673 N Upshur St. have a pool?
No, 2673 N Upshur St. does not have a pool.
Does 2673 N Upshur St. have accessible units?
No, 2673 N Upshur St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2673 N Upshur St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2673 N Upshur St. does not have units with dishwashers.
