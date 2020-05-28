All apartments in Arlington
2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE
Last updated September 23 2019 at 8:21 PM

2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE

2657 South Walter Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2657 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous END unit 2 bed 1 bath in very commuter convenient location! Beautiful wood floors on lower level, new carpeting on upper level and custom paint throughout (painting taking place Sept 17-18). Modern kitchen with white cabinetry and granite counters. Updated bathroom with tub/shower. Washer/dryer in unit. Private balcony with view of trees and picnic area. Metro Bus stop across the street. Walking distance to Shirlington shops, cafes and restaurants. Minutes from DC, Pentagon and the National Airport. Available late Sept to Oct 1st. Pets considered with $500 deposit. 2 parking decals (one reserved space), $200 move-in fee, $25 pet registration fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE have any available units?
2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE have?
Some of 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
