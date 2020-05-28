2657 S WALTER REED DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous END unit 2 bed 1 bath in very commuter convenient location! Beautiful wood floors on lower level, new carpeting on upper level and custom paint throughout (painting taking place Sept 17-18). Modern kitchen with white cabinetry and granite counters. Updated bathroom with tub/shower. Washer/dryer in unit. Private balcony with view of trees and picnic area. Metro Bus stop across the street. Walking distance to Shirlington shops, cafes and restaurants. Minutes from DC, Pentagon and the National Airport. Available late Sept to Oct 1st. Pets considered with $500 deposit. 2 parking decals (one reserved space), $200 move-in fee, $25 pet registration fee.