2627 S. Veitch St.

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR End-Unit UPDATED townhome in S Arlington! - Charming 3Lvl, 3BR End-Unit/Duplex In Popular Arlington Neighborhood*Hardwood floors thru-out main level*Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops + Breakfast Bar, Gas Cooking, Upgraded Cabinets & Ceramic Flooring*Renovated bathrooms*Family Rm/Dining Rm Combo Walks Out To Deck & Fully Fenced Backyard*Lower level Has Full Bath & Office Rec Rm*Pets Case by Case*Quiet neighborhood*Easily accessible to major transportation and shopping*



*AVAILABLE 4.3.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Larry Roberts for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*LRoberts@chamberstheory.com or call 571.275.4530



(RLNE5595429)