Arlington, VA
2627 S. Veitch St.
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

2627 S. Veitch St.

2627 South Veitch Street · No Longer Available
Location

2627 South Veitch Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Long Branch Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR End-Unit UPDATED townhome in S Arlington! - Charming 3Lvl, 3BR End-Unit/Duplex In Popular Arlington Neighborhood*Hardwood floors thru-out main level*Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops + Breakfast Bar, Gas Cooking, Upgraded Cabinets & Ceramic Flooring*Renovated bathrooms*Family Rm/Dining Rm Combo Walks Out To Deck & Fully Fenced Backyard*Lower level Has Full Bath & Office Rec Rm*Pets Case by Case*Quiet neighborhood*Easily accessible to major transportation and shopping*

*AVAILABLE 4.3.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Larry Roberts for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*LRoberts@chamberstheory.com or call 571.275.4530

(RLNE5595429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 S. Veitch St. have any available units?
2627 S. Veitch St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 S. Veitch St. have?
Some of 2627 S. Veitch St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 S. Veitch St. currently offering any rent specials?
2627 S. Veitch St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 S. Veitch St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 S. Veitch St. is pet friendly.
Does 2627 S. Veitch St. offer parking?
No, 2627 S. Veitch St. does not offer parking.
Does 2627 S. Veitch St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 S. Veitch St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 S. Veitch St. have a pool?
No, 2627 S. Veitch St. does not have a pool.
Does 2627 S. Veitch St. have accessible units?
No, 2627 S. Veitch St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 S. Veitch St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 S. Veitch St. does not have units with dishwashers.

