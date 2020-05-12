All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:29 AM

2609 S VEITCH ST

2609 South Veitch Street · (866) 677-6937
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2609 South Veitch Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Long Branch Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Incredible opportunity to rent an all-brick duplex on large lot in Pentagon City! Brand new "low-E" energy efficient windows, doors, roof, deck, stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, 7 ft privacy fence, and more! Large concrete parking pad for up to 3 cars. In-law/au-pair suite in basement features kitchen, laundry, full bath & bonus room w/closet! Fully fenced-in backyard w/new 7 ft privacy fence & double gate w/pergola could fit small car or boat. Just a block or two from pools, tennis courts, soccer field, parks, 3+ tot-lots/playgrounds, W&OD Trail & more! Just off I-395 yet private & serene. A few houses down from 87 bus to and from Pentagon.Pet friendly! Available for early July occupancy.. hurry.. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 S VEITCH ST have any available units?
2609 S VEITCH ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 S VEITCH ST have?
Some of 2609 S VEITCH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 S VEITCH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2609 S VEITCH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 S VEITCH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 S VEITCH ST is pet friendly.
Does 2609 S VEITCH ST offer parking?
Yes, 2609 S VEITCH ST does offer parking.
Does 2609 S VEITCH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2609 S VEITCH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 S VEITCH ST have a pool?
Yes, 2609 S VEITCH ST has a pool.
Does 2609 S VEITCH ST have accessible units?
No, 2609 S VEITCH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 S VEITCH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 S VEITCH ST has units with dishwashers.
