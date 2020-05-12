2609 S VEITCH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Incredible opportunity to rent an all-brick duplex on large lot in Pentagon City! Brand new "low-E" energy efficient windows, doors, roof, deck, stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, 7 ft privacy fence, and more! Large concrete parking pad for up to 3 cars. In-law/au-pair suite in basement features kitchen, laundry, full bath & bonus room w/closet! Fully fenced-in backyard w/new 7 ft privacy fence & double gate w/pergola could fit small car or boat. Just a block or two from pools, tennis courts, soccer field, parks, 3+ tot-lots/playgrounds, W&OD Trail & more! Just off I-395 yet private & serene. A few houses down from 87 bus to and from Pentagon.Pet friendly! Available for early July occupancy.. hurry.. Won't last!