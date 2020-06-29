All apartments in Arlington
2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

2539 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2539 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated and spacious detached home in super convenient location just minutes to Clarendon metro, Ft. Myer and the Pentagon! The first level features hardwood floors throughout, a renovated eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless appliances (gas cooking), and stone counters. You'll find a private office/den space off of the main living area with a built-in desk and windows that let in a lot of natural light. There is also a renovated half bath off of the kitchen and access to the back deck and yard. The upstairs has two bedrooms; the master has a walk-in closet and the second bedroom has built-in for storage and clothing. The updated full bath features tile flooring, a large vanity with storage, a linen closet and a tub/shower with a rain shower head. The large finished basement has family/living area with mounted flat screen TV (conveys), a full bath, laundry, ample storage and access to the backyard. The large partially fenced backyard is great for entertaining and pets, and there is an outdoor shed which can be used for storage. Available now! Pets considered on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

