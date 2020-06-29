2539 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Updated and spacious detached home in super convenient location just minutes to Clarendon metro, Ft. Myer and the Pentagon! The first level features hardwood floors throughout, a renovated eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless appliances (gas cooking), and stone counters. You'll find a private office/den space off of the main living area with a built-in desk and windows that let in a lot of natural light. There is also a renovated half bath off of the kitchen and access to the back deck and yard. The upstairs has two bedrooms; the master has a walk-in closet and the second bedroom has built-in for storage and clothing. The updated full bath features tile flooring, a large vanity with storage, a linen closet and a tub/shower with a rain shower head. The large finished basement has family/living area with mounted flat screen TV (conveys), a full bath, laundry, ample storage and access to the backyard. The large partially fenced backyard is great for entertaining and pets, and there is an outdoor shed which can be used for storage. Available now! Pets considered on case-by-case basis.