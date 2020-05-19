2522 S Monroe St

Amenities

Available 07/22/20 Furnished townhouse near Shirlington w/ backyard - Property Id: 283964



Do not miss out on this recently remodeled, fully furnished 3 level townhouse featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an extra room in the basement as a family room or a master suite. Located in Green Valley just on the Four Miles Run near Shirlington with easy access to the Pentagon and downtown D.C. Private car driveway and cute fenced backyard with playhouse and other kids' entertainment. There are a washer and dryer in the basement as well as central AC and heat. The rent is $2,500 (including water, sewer, and refuse), renters are responsible for gas, electricity, and internet. Rent is available starting July 21 for up to a year with possible extension. The house is ideally suited for a family with one or two young children, but we welcome other tenants as well. No pets, no smoking allowed.

No Pets Allowed



