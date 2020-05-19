All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2522 S Monroe St

2522 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2522 South Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 07/22/20 Furnished townhouse near Shirlington w/ backyard - Property Id: 283964

Do not miss out on this recently remodeled, fully furnished 3 level townhouse featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an extra room in the basement as a family room or a master suite. Located in Green Valley just on the Four Miles Run near Shirlington with easy access to the Pentagon and downtown D.C. Private car driveway and cute fenced backyard with playhouse and other kids' entertainment. There are a washer and dryer in the basement as well as central AC and heat. The rent is $2,500 (including water, sewer, and refuse), renters are responsible for gas, electricity, and internet. Rent is available starting July 21 for up to a year with possible extension. The house is ideally suited for a family with one or two young children, but we welcome other tenants as well. No pets, no smoking allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283964
Property Id 283964

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 S Monroe St have any available units?
2522 S Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 S Monroe St have?
Some of 2522 S Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 S Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
2522 S Monroe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 S Monroe St pet-friendly?
No, 2522 S Monroe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2522 S Monroe St offer parking?
No, 2522 S Monroe St does not offer parking.
Does 2522 S Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 S Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 S Monroe St have a pool?
No, 2522 S Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 2522 S Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 2522 S Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 S Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 S Monroe St has units with dishwashers.
