Solid brick rambler in the heart of the Green Valley community with over 2,100 sq ft of living space! Available immediately. Features include nice size rooms, off-street parking, two wood burning fireplaces, fenced back yard and full basement with family room, 2 additional rooms and lots of storage space. Convenient commute to Crystal City, the new HQ2, DC, Pentagon, and Reagan Airport!!! Small dogs, 15lbs and under will be considered.