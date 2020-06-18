2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST

Amenities

Beautifully renovated, all brick home in a fantastic neighborhood walking distance to Metro! Sun light pours in the replaced, Andersen windows offering beautiful sunset views from the bay window in the living room! Ash, wood floors in the living and dining rooms and in the beautiful kitchen with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, corner window with lots of light and a walk out a custom deck in the HUGE, fenced back yard! 2 beautifully renovated baths and 3 spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors on the main level., Expansive, finished lower level for family room, work-out room and office. Plus lots of unfinished space for extra storage. All of this within walking distance to East Falls Metro AND Harrison Street restaurants and shops!