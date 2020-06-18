All apartments in Arlington
2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST

2431 North Nottingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

2431 North Nottingham Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Leeway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated, all brick home in a fantastic neighborhood walking distance to Metro! Sun light pours in the replaced, Andersen windows offering beautiful sunset views from the bay window in the living room! Ash, wood floors in the living and dining rooms and in the beautiful kitchen with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, corner window with lots of light and a walk out a custom deck in the HUGE, fenced back yard! 2 beautifully renovated baths and 3 spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors on the main level., Expansive, finished lower level for family room, work-out room and office. Plus lots of unfinished space for extra storage. All of this within walking distance to East Falls Metro AND Harrison Street restaurants and shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST have any available units?
2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST have?
Some of 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST pet-friendly?
No, 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST offer parking?
Yes, 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST offers parking.
Does 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST have a pool?
No, 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST have accessible units?
No, 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2431 N NOTTINGHAM ST does not have units with dishwashers.

