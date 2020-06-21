2404 13th Court North, Arlington, VA 22201 Clarendon - Courthouse
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
guest parking
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Exceptional and spacious end unit townhome in the heart of Courthouse and Clarendon. "Old Town" like atmosphere while only blocks from it all in Arl. Walk to metro and shops. Two car garage and reserved guest parking with pass. This is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2404 13TH COURT N have any available units?
2404 13TH COURT N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 13TH COURT N have?
Some of 2404 13TH COURT N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 13TH COURT N currently offering any rent specials?
2404 13TH COURT N isn't currently offering any rent specials.