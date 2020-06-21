All apartments in Arlington
2404 13TH COURT N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2404 13TH COURT N

2404 13th Court North · No Longer Available
Location

2404 13th Court North, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
guest parking
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Exceptional and spacious end unit townhome in the heart of Courthouse and Clarendon. "Old Town" like atmosphere while only blocks from it all in Arl. Walk to metro and shops. Two car garage and reserved guest parking with pass. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 13TH COURT N have any available units?
2404 13TH COURT N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 13TH COURT N have?
Some of 2404 13TH COURT N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 13TH COURT N currently offering any rent specials?
2404 13TH COURT N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 13TH COURT N pet-friendly?
No, 2404 13TH COURT N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2404 13TH COURT N offer parking?
Yes, 2404 13TH COURT N does offer parking.
Does 2404 13TH COURT N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 13TH COURT N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 13TH COURT N have a pool?
No, 2404 13TH COURT N does not have a pool.
Does 2404 13TH COURT N have accessible units?
No, 2404 13TH COURT N does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 13TH COURT N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 13TH COURT N has units with dishwashers.
