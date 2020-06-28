All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

2220 N. Fairfax Dr. #105

2220 Fairfax Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Stunning 1br w/ den 1.5ba condo in the Park at Courthouse - Stunning 1br w/ den 1.5ba condo in the Park at Courthouse. 4 blocks to Courthouse Metro. Clean and modern living. 20 foot ceilings! Exposed pipes throughout the condo. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and granite countertops. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the condo. Condo comes with one assigned parking space in the garage. Easy commute to DC. Close to bars, shopping and restaurants in Clarendon and Rosslyn. Available 11/1/2019! Call Property Specialists for a showing 703-525-7010.

Entry Level : hardwoods throughout, bath, kitchen, den, living and dining room combo, master bedroom with on suite bathroom

Approximate Sq. Feet : 896

LR+DR: 18X15 Den: 10x10 MBR: 14x12

Schools : ES: Key MS: Williamsburg HS: Yorktown
Rec Facilities : Fitness center, business center, party room

Move in Date & Time and Fees : Must reserve the elevator. $500 move in fee. Move ins are allowed Mon-Fri 9am-5pm

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $90,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Application Fee: $45/ applicant
Rent: $2300
Security Deposit: $2300 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 11/01/2019

Utilities: Tenant pays for electricity and gas.

Pets: Case by case basis

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5145147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

