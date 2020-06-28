2220 N. Fairfax Dr. #105.

Amenities

Stunning 1br w/ den 1.5ba condo in the Park at Courthouse - Stunning 1br w/ den 1.5ba condo in the Park at Courthouse. 4 blocks to Courthouse Metro. Clean and modern living. 20 foot ceilings! Exposed pipes throughout the condo. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and granite countertops. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the condo. Condo comes with one assigned parking space in the garage. Easy commute to DC. Close to bars, shopping and restaurants in Clarendon and Rosslyn. Available 11/1/2019! Call Property Specialists for a showing 703-525-7010.



Entry Level : hardwoods throughout, bath, kitchen, den, living and dining room combo, master bedroom with on suite bathroom



Approximate Sq. Feet : 896



LR+DR: 18X15 Den: 10x10 MBR: 14x12



Schools : ES: Key MS: Williamsburg HS: Yorktown

Rec Facilities : Fitness center, business center, party room



Move in Date & Time and Fees : Must reserve the elevator. $500 move in fee. Move ins are allowed Mon-Fri 9am-5pm



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $90,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Application Fee: $45/ applicant

Rent: $2300

Security Deposit: $2300 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 11/01/2019



Utilities: Tenant pays for electricity and gas.



Pets: Case by case basis



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



