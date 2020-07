Amenities

Updated 2 Level Condo in Convenient Arlington Location! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 level unit! All stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, refinishes hardwood flooring. This unit is ready for a new resident to move in! Includes 2 master suites with separate bathrooms and washer and dryer. Located next to shopping centers and minutes from public transportation stations including bus and metro. Minutes from DC!! Available now!**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**