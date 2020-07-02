2134 Lee Hwy

Amenities

Stunning Large Townhome - Stunning all brick townhome nestled in Courthouse Arlington area featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 1944 sq ft. Beautifully maintained, spacious, and well upgraded this townhome is sure to please. This townhome is in an ideal location, a 7 min walk to the Courthouse metro station, close to Rosslyn and DC, and near the intersection of Lee Hwy and Veitch Street in Courthouse/Arlington. Conveniently located across the street is Mom's Organic Market and a biking trail that leads to Key Bridge. The gourmet kitchen has been beautifully renovated with KraftMaid cabinets, state of the art stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile and hardwood floors throughout. The adjacent dining room and family room allow for larger eating arrangements all while keeping everyone together. During the colder months cozy up to the gas fireplace enjoying the ambiance. Lower level features 1 bedroom, a full bathroom, a recreation room, and a gas fireplace. The upper level features 2 Master bedrooms and 2 full baths. The back yard features a brick patio in private fenced area. Energy Efficient home with many Energy Star qualified appliances, gas heating, and cooking, and foam gaskets around electrical outlets to reduce drafts Includes 1 assigned outdoor parking space. Street parking is also easily available. Tenant pays all utilities (gas, power, water, sewer, garbage). No Pets. Currently occupied showings by appointment only. Accepting applications at www.keyrenter.com.



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in the order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process an application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. NO PETS ALLOWED on the premises or in this property. Pet Violations will be subject to penalties and fines to include $300 plus damages. No smoking/vaping in the unit or on the premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms encouraged and accepted.



