Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

2134 Lee Hwy

2134 Lee Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2134 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pet friendly
Stunning Large Townhome - Stunning all brick townhome nestled in Courthouse Arlington area featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 1944 sq ft. Beautifully maintained, spacious, and well upgraded this townhome is sure to please. This townhome is in an ideal location, a 7 min walk to the Courthouse metro station, close to Rosslyn and DC, and near the intersection of Lee Hwy and Veitch Street in Courthouse/Arlington. Conveniently located across the street is Mom's Organic Market and a biking trail that leads to Key Bridge. The gourmet kitchen has been beautifully renovated with KraftMaid cabinets, state of the art stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile and hardwood floors throughout. The adjacent dining room and family room allow for larger eating arrangements all while keeping everyone together. During the colder months cozy up to the gas fireplace enjoying the ambiance. Lower level features 1 bedroom, a full bathroom, a recreation room, and a gas fireplace. The upper level features 2 Master bedrooms and 2 full baths. The back yard features a brick patio in private fenced area. Energy Efficient home with many Energy Star qualified appliances, gas heating, and cooking, and foam gaskets around electrical outlets to reduce drafts Includes 1 assigned outdoor parking space. Street parking is also easily available. Tenant pays all utilities (gas, power, water, sewer, garbage). No Pets. Currently occupied showings by appointment only. Accepting applications at www.keyrenter.com.

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in the order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process an application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. NO PETS ALLOWED on the premises or in this property. Pet Violations will be subject to penalties and fines to include $300 plus damages. No smoking/vaping in the unit or on the premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms encouraged and accepted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5228044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Lee Hwy have any available units?
2134 Lee Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 Lee Hwy have?
Some of 2134 Lee Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Lee Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Lee Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Lee Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 Lee Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 2134 Lee Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 2134 Lee Hwy offers parking.
Does 2134 Lee Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2134 Lee Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Lee Hwy have a pool?
No, 2134 Lee Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Lee Hwy have accessible units?
No, 2134 Lee Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Lee Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Lee Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.

