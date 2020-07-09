All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
2115 N POTOMAC ST
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:15 AM

2115 N POTOMAC ST

2115 North Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

2115 North Potomac Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Highland Park - Overlee Knolls

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
Excellent Location in Arlington**6miles to DC Line** .5 mi to E Falls Church Metro** On a quiet residential street** Present Tenant can be flexible with earlier move out date although lease expires end of June* Great situation for happy new renter** Charming Cape Cod 3 level home with spacious green space yard**All neutral as shown in in photos on Main and Upper Levels with warm paneling in spacious Lower Level Recreation Room**Hardwood floors on 2 levels* Full Upper Level Bathroom has tub/shower -- Half Bath on Lower Level**Walk-up Stairs to back yard from LL and Back Door to yard from Kitchen** Usable Woodburning Fireplace and Additional Space in Sun room** NO LOCKBOX** No Smoking on Premises/Pets on case by case basis/ Appointment only through Listing Realtor Hart by Tenant request/ Application only ONLINE/**Due to Covid-19, please be prepared to use safety precautions of face mask , gloves , distancing** Thx

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 N POTOMAC ST have any available units?
2115 N POTOMAC ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 N POTOMAC ST have?
Some of 2115 N POTOMAC ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 N POTOMAC ST currently offering any rent specials?
2115 N POTOMAC ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 N POTOMAC ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 N POTOMAC ST is pet friendly.
Does 2115 N POTOMAC ST offer parking?
Yes, 2115 N POTOMAC ST offers parking.
Does 2115 N POTOMAC ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 N POTOMAC ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 N POTOMAC ST have a pool?
No, 2115 N POTOMAC ST does not have a pool.
Does 2115 N POTOMAC ST have accessible units?
No, 2115 N POTOMAC ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 N POTOMAC ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 N POTOMAC ST does not have units with dishwashers.

