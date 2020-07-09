2115 N POTOMAC ST

Amenities

Excellent Location in Arlington**6miles to DC Line** .5 mi to E Falls Church Metro** On a quiet residential street** Present Tenant can be flexible with earlier move out date although lease expires end of June* Great situation for happy new renter** Charming Cape Cod 3 level home with spacious green space yard**All neutral as shown in in photos on Main and Upper Levels with warm paneling in spacious Lower Level Recreation Room**Hardwood floors on 2 levels* Full Upper Level Bathroom has tub/shower -- Half Bath on Lower Level**Walk-up Stairs to back yard from LL and Back Door to yard from Kitchen** Usable Woodburning Fireplace and Additional Space in Sun room** NO LOCKBOX** No Smoking on Premises/Pets on case by case basis/ Appointment only through Listing Realtor Hart by Tenant request/ Application only ONLINE/**Due to Covid-19, please be prepared to use safety precautions of face mask , gloves , distancing** Thx