2104 Nelson

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated dog park

2104 S. Nelson, Arlington VA. Terrific 3BR, 1.5 bath single family home. Great location - just minutes from the Pentagon, Ft Myer, Shirlington, I-395, Hwy 50 and the National Mall. Just a 10 minute bus ride to Pentagon City or Ballston Metro. Walk to Shirlington, major bus routes, bike trails, and dog parks!



Rental improvements include brand new granite countertops, fresh paint, patio deck, fresh landscaping and new finishes such as molding and light fixtures.



Large fenced-in backyard. Newer windows, unfinished basement with laundry. Pets negotiable (small dogs less than 25 lbs). Feel free to reach out with questions and to make an appointment.