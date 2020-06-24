All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2104 Nelson

2104 S Nelson St · No Longer Available
Location

2104 S Nelson St, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
2104 S. Nelson, Arlington VA. Terrific 3BR, 1.5 bath single family home. Great location - just minutes from the Pentagon, Ft Myer, Shirlington, I-395, Hwy 50 and the National Mall. Just a 10 minute bus ride to Pentagon City or Ballston Metro. Walk to Shirlington, major bus routes, bike trails, and dog parks!

Rental improvements include brand new granite countertops, fresh paint, patio deck, fresh landscaping and new finishes such as molding and light fixtures.

Large fenced-in backyard. Newer windows, unfinished basement with laundry. Pets negotiable (small dogs less than 25 lbs). Feel free to reach out with questions and to make an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Nelson have any available units?
2104 Nelson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 Nelson have?
Some of 2104 Nelson's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Nelson currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Nelson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Nelson pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Nelson is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Nelson offer parking?
No, 2104 Nelson does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Nelson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Nelson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Nelson have a pool?
No, 2104 Nelson does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Nelson have accessible units?
No, 2104 Nelson does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Nelson have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Nelson does not have units with dishwashers.
