2030 S NELSON ST

Amenities
Light filled SFH in Arlington! Fresh paint on main level. Along with bedrooms on main level, there are hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, and separate dining room off eat in kitchen. Large finished open lower level, with walkup stairs to yard. Minutes to parks, Shirlington - restaurants, theaters, grocery store, and library. Easy travel to 395, DC, Pentagon, Metro, and National Landing. Pets case by case with deposit. No smoking allowed in home. Salary requirement, $84k (RentX35). No more then two incomes to qualify. Only certified funds accepted for 1st month rent & security deposit. Background check includes rental, job, credit, and criminal history