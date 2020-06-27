All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

2030 S NELSON ST

2030 South Nelson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2030 South Nelson Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Light filled SFH in Arlington! Fresh paint on main level. Along with bedrooms on main level, there are hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, and separate dining room off eat in kitchen. Large finished open lower level, with walkup stairs to yard. Minutes to parks, Shirlington - restaurants, theaters, grocery store, and library. Easy travel to 395, DC, Pentagon, Metro, and National Landing. Pets case by case with deposit. No smoking allowed in home. Salary requirement, $84k (RentX35). No more then two incomes to qualify. Only certified funds accepted for 1st month rent & security deposit. Background check includes rental, job, credit, and criminal history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 S NELSON ST have any available units?
2030 S NELSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 S NELSON ST have?
Some of 2030 S NELSON ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 S NELSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
2030 S NELSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 S NELSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2030 S NELSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 2030 S NELSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 2030 S NELSON ST offers parking.
Does 2030 S NELSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 S NELSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 S NELSON ST have a pool?
No, 2030 S NELSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 2030 S NELSON ST have accessible units?
No, 2030 S NELSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 S NELSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 S NELSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
