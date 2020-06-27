2030 S NELSON ST

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Light filled SFH in Arlington! Fresh paint on main level. Along with bedrooms on main level, there are hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, and separate dining room off eat in kitchen. Large finished open lower level, with walkup stairs to yard. Minutes to parks, Shirlington - restaurants, theaters, grocery store, and library. Easy travel to 395, DC, Pentagon, Metro, and National Landing. Pets case by case with deposit. No smoking allowed in home. Salary requirement, $84k (RentX35). No more then two incomes to qualify. Only certified funds accepted for 1st month rent & security deposit. Background check includes rental, job, credit, and criminal history