201 North George Mason Drive, #2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden gym on-site laundry parking

Convenient 2BR/1BA completely rehabbed CONDO near Ballston. New cabinets, stainless steel appliances & fixtures, washer/dryer combo, granite counter tops, professionally cleaned carpet and will have all new blinds. Fitness center (prorated$55/member) and community garden. Active social committees. Close to shopping, dining, nightlife, plenty of parking ($50/tag/year+2 stickers for parking on street when vehicle registered to address thru DMV). Condo is located in a secure building right off Arlington Blvd. Rent includes water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays electric/gas (for cooking) Online applications. NO PETS



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Jennifer Hoyer 703 241 2360

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082