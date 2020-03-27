All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
201 North George Mason Drive, #2
Last updated July 16 2019 at 5:54 PM

201 North George Mason Drive, #2

201 North George Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Location

201 North George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Convenient 2BR/1BA completely rehabbed CONDO near Ballston. New cabinets, stainless steel appliances & fixtures, washer/dryer combo, granite counter tops, professionally cleaned carpet and will have all new blinds. Fitness center (prorated$55/member) and community garden. Active social committees. Close to shopping, dining, nightlife, plenty of parking ($50/tag/year+2 stickers for parking on street when vehicle registered to address thru DMV). Condo is located in a secure building right off Arlington Blvd. Rent includes water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays electric/gas (for cooking) Online applications. NO PETS

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Hoyer 703 241 2360
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 have any available units?
201 North George Mason Drive, #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 have?
Some of 201 North George Mason Drive, #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
201 North George Mason Drive, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 offers parking.
Does 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 have a pool?
No, 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 have accessible units?
No, 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 North George Mason Drive, #2 has units with dishwashers.
