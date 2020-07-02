All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

1927 N EDISON STREET

1927 North Edison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1927 North Edison Street, Arlington, VA 22207
High View Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Remodeled~open concept bungalow~ in Arlington. Within 15 minutes of new Amazon headquarters, Washington DC. and growing IT area in Tysons Corner.~ Freshly pained, updated floors, kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms with ample closet space. One full bathroom. Upstairs can be used for kids playroom, office or guest space. Outside there is a~ spacious patio to entertain family and friends and plenty of storage. There is an alley to two private~parking spots. Easy access to highway I66 and US50. Walking distance to High View Park playground, Lacey Woods Park, Starbucks, Harris Teeter and many others. 5 minutes drive to Clarendon, Ballston, Shopping Mall, and many restaurants.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 N EDISON STREET have any available units?
1927 N EDISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 N EDISON STREET have?
Some of 1927 N EDISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 N EDISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1927 N EDISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 N EDISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1927 N EDISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1927 N EDISON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1927 N EDISON STREET offers parking.
Does 1927 N EDISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 N EDISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 N EDISON STREET have a pool?
No, 1927 N EDISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1927 N EDISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1927 N EDISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 N EDISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 N EDISON STREET has units with dishwashers.

