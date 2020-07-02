1927 N EDISON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Remodeled~open concept bungalow~ in Arlington. Within 15 minutes of new Amazon headquarters, Washington DC. and growing IT area in Tysons Corner.~ Freshly pained, updated floors, kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms with ample closet space. One full bathroom. Upstairs can be used for kids playroom, office or guest space. Outside there is a~ spacious patio to entertain family and friends and plenty of storage. There is an alley to two private~parking spots. Easy access to highway I66 and US50. Walking distance to High View Park playground, Lacey Woods Park, Starbucks, Harris Teeter and many others. 5 minutes drive to Clarendon, Ballston, Shopping Mall, and many restaurants.~