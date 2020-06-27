All apartments in Arlington
1919 N WAYNE STREET
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

1919 N WAYNE STREET

Location

1919 North Wayne Street, Arlington, VA 22201
North Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**NEW PRICE** Charming, well-located, large home with generous entertainment areas (in/outdoor) featuring huge master bedroom, walk-in closet, 2 fireplaces, granite/stainless kitchen, upstairs W/D, front porch/rear patio/treehouse and off-street parking for 2+ cars. 8 minutes to the Court House Metro Station to catch the Orange and Silver Lines. 1 block to 2 bus stops with multiple Arlington Transit Bus (ART) or Metrobus lines. 1 block to 2 Capital Bikeshare stations and direct access to the Custis Bike Trail. 2 blocks to MOM~s organic grocery store. 3 lights to DC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 N WAYNE STREET have any available units?
1919 N WAYNE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 N WAYNE STREET have?
Some of 1919 N WAYNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 N WAYNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1919 N WAYNE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 N WAYNE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1919 N WAYNE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1919 N WAYNE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1919 N WAYNE STREET offers parking.
Does 1919 N WAYNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 N WAYNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 N WAYNE STREET have a pool?
No, 1919 N WAYNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1919 N WAYNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1919 N WAYNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 N WAYNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 N WAYNE STREET has units with dishwashers.
