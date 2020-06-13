1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD

Amenities
**Must contact leasing office directly with any questions, to schedule a tour, or for updated availability** 19Nineteen is a LEED Silver luxury apartment community featuring granite countertops, h/w floors, designer touches & stylish amenities. Enjoy living minutes from Courthouse Metro Station and underground parking. 24/7 fitness center w/ yoga studio, biz center, 24-hr concierge + much more! Various studio, 1, 1+den, 2, 2+den, & 3 bedrooms available. Prices and availability subject to change.