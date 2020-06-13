All apartments in Arlington
1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:55 PM

1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD

1919 Clarendon Boulevard · (703) 224-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1919 Clarendon Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
yoga
**Must contact leasing office directly with any questions, to schedule a tour, or for updated availability** 19Nineteen is a LEED Silver luxury apartment community featuring granite countertops, h/w floors, designer touches & stylish amenities. Enjoy living minutes from Courthouse Metro Station and underground parking. 24/7 fitness center w/ yoga studio, biz center, 24-hr concierge + much more! Various studio, 1, 1+den, 2, 2+den, & 3 bedrooms available. Prices and availability subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD have any available units?
1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 CLARENDON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
