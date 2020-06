Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WONDERFUL 4 LEVEL LUXURY TOWNHOUSE IN HIGHVIEW, HIGHGATE community, READY TO MOVE IN, FULL OF LIGHT. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, UPDATED BATHROOMS, LAUNDRY AT BEDROOM LEVELS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, EXTRA STORAGE, DECK FROM KITCHEN AREA, WALK-OUT BASEMENT, TWO CAR GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION, THREE BLOCKS TO ROSSLYN METRO STATION, CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, POTOMAC RIVER, KEY BRIDGE, GEORGE TOWN, EASY ACCESS TO NATIONAL AIRPORT, CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $400 MORE.