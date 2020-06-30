Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1911 Key Blvd. #559 Available 11/23/19 Gorgeous Renovated Garden Condo at walking distance to Rosslyn Metro - Walk to Metro, restaurants, shopping in the vibrant heart of Arlington! Fabulous Colonial Village condo completely remodeled in 2012 with new carpet and bamboo flooring * Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and table space * renovated bath * Rent includes parking, additional storage unit, water, sewer, and trash removal * No smoking, pets case by case.



Available November 23, 2019

Minimum lease: 1 year - 3 year

Rent: $1650

Deposit: $1650

Pet deposit $500 per animal

Application fee $50 per adult



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $66,000.



