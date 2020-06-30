All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1911 Key Blvd. #559.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1911 Key Blvd. #559
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

1911 Key Blvd. #559

1911 Key Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1911 Key Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1911 Key Blvd. #559 Available 11/23/19 Gorgeous Renovated Garden Condo at walking distance to Rosslyn Metro - Walk to Metro, restaurants, shopping in the vibrant heart of Arlington! Fabulous Colonial Village condo completely remodeled in 2012 with new carpet and bamboo flooring * Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and table space * renovated bath * Rent includes parking, additional storage unit, water, sewer, and trash removal * No smoking, pets case by case.

Available November 23, 2019
Minimum lease: 1 year - 3 year
Rent: $1650
Deposit: $1650
Pet deposit $500 per animal
Application fee $50 per adult

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $66,000.

Listed by Aaquil Atkins, Realtor.
Better Homes and Garden Premier Real Estate
450 N Washington St. Suite M Falls Church VA 22046
For information and showings call Aaquil at 202-423-1140
or email Aaquil.Atkins@bhgpremier.com with your phone number.
Showings by appointment.

This property is managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings.

(RLNE5268121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Key Blvd. #559 have any available units?
1911 Key Blvd. #559 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Key Blvd. #559 have?
Some of 1911 Key Blvd. #559's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Key Blvd. #559 currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Key Blvd. #559 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Key Blvd. #559 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Key Blvd. #559 is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Key Blvd. #559 offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Key Blvd. #559 offers parking.
Does 1911 Key Blvd. #559 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Key Blvd. #559 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Key Blvd. #559 have a pool?
No, 1911 Key Blvd. #559 does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Key Blvd. #559 have accessible units?
No, 1911 Key Blvd. #559 does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Key Blvd. #559 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Key Blvd. #559 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road
Arlington, VA 22209
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University