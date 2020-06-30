Amenities
1911 Key Blvd. #559 Available 11/23/19 Gorgeous Renovated Garden Condo at walking distance to Rosslyn Metro - Walk to Metro, restaurants, shopping in the vibrant heart of Arlington! Fabulous Colonial Village condo completely remodeled in 2012 with new carpet and bamboo flooring * Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and table space * renovated bath * Rent includes parking, additional storage unit, water, sewer, and trash removal * No smoking, pets case by case.
Available November 23, 2019
Minimum lease: 1 year - 3 year
Rent: $1650
Deposit: $1650
Pet deposit $500 per animal
Application fee $50 per adult
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $66,000.
Listed by Aaquil Atkins, Realtor.
Better Homes and Garden Premier Real Estate
450 N Washington St. Suite M Falls Church VA 22046
For information and showings call Aaquil at 202-423-1140
or email Aaquil.Atkins@bhgpremier.com with your phone number.
Showings by appointment.
This property is managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia
Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings.
(RLNE5268121)