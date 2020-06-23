1837 S. George Mason Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/012b1780dd ----

Single family home offers hardwood floors, crown molding, and smart home features: key-less entry, front door camera, recessed stereo speakers. Spacious master bedroom has walk in closet and wood blinds. Updated kitchen with recessed lights, gas cooking, and modern cabinetry. Lower level offers finished rec room and full bath. Generously sized fully fenced back yard boasts tiered landscape, patio, and gardening shed. Steps to bus stop and Four Mile Run Trail. Pet friendly home and neighborhood; walking distance to two dog parks- including Shirlington Dog Park. Minutes to major commuter routes, short drive to DC!