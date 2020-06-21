All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:19 AM

1824 21ST STREET N

1824 21st Street North · (703) 224-6000
Location

1824 21st Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
North Highland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1683 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
A fantastic & conveniently located four-level end unit townhome featuring 3 bedrooms (2 of which have en-suite bathrooms), 3 full bathrooms, an open living room/dining room, an additional space to entertain on the ground floor and a loft/den on the top floor. The house not only provides generous accommodation but also features an abundance of outdoor space that includes a large rear patio overlooking greenery, a 2nd-floor balcony off the living room, and a spacious roof deck with beautiful views. This bright triple aspect home includes an allocated parking space and is minutes from DC, running/biking trails, and the shops, restaurants, and metro at Rosslyn.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 21ST STREET N have any available units?
1824 21ST STREET N has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1824 21ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1824 21ST STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 21ST STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1824 21ST STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1824 21ST STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1824 21ST STREET N does offer parking.
Does 1824 21ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 21ST STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 21ST STREET N have a pool?
No, 1824 21ST STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1824 21ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1824 21ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 21ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 21ST STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 21ST STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 21ST STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
