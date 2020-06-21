1824 21ST STREET N

Amenities

A fantastic & conveniently located four-level end unit townhome featuring 3 bedrooms (2 of which have en-suite bathrooms), 3 full bathrooms, an open living room/dining room, an additional space to entertain on the ground floor and a loft/den on the top floor. The house not only provides generous accommodation but also features an abundance of outdoor space that includes a large rear patio overlooking greenery, a 2nd-floor balcony off the living room, and a spacious roof deck with beautiful views. This bright triple aspect home includes an allocated parking space and is minutes from DC, running/biking trails, and the shops, restaurants, and metro at Rosslyn.~