Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Dogs allowed! Mint condition 3 level townhome w/ Garage! Gleaming oak hardwood floors, gorgeous updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. This home is immaculate & VERY clean! Dog park across the street and under 1.5 miles to Pentagon Metro and fashion mall. Lower level room with fireplace could be used as a 3rd bedroom. New AZEK Deck was installed in February 2019. Must use listing broker online application.