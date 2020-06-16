1800 N QUANTICO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Heart of North Arlington! 5 Bdr/ 3 Bath Luxury Smart home, walk to Orange/Silver line metro, 10 mins to DC!! Flexible lease options furnished/ unfurnished, long/ short term. Spacious floor plan with large open rooms, hardwood floors all levels, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, sunken family room, laundry room, dual wrap around decks with fenced yard, workshop and garage. Tree lined bedrooms on main level. Huge master suite with vaulted ceilings, master marble spa bathroom retreat with Jacuzzi, separate shower and dual custom closets. Stunning family room with skylight, media suite and separate entrance, adjacent to open kitchen, walk in pantry and formal dining room- ideal space for large family or group entertaining. Configured for Verizon FiOS and cable, electronic locks and complete smart home automation. Fully updated ready for immediate move in! Current price reflects annual lease, inquire for other pricing options or entire house rental. Owner retains area in lower level. Walk to restaurants, post office, grocery, Italian store, beer garden, bakery, etc. Bicycle trail and metro station a few steps away. Quick access, two exits to Tysons Corner, to Washington DC on route 66.