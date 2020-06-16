All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM

1800 N QUANTICO STREET

1800 North Quantico Street · No Longer Available
Location

1800 North Quantico Street, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Heart of North Arlington! 5 Bdr/ 3 Bath Luxury Smart home, walk to Orange/Silver line metro, 10 mins to DC!! Flexible lease options furnished/ unfurnished, long/ short term. Spacious floor plan with large open rooms, hardwood floors all levels, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, sunken family room, laundry room, dual wrap around decks with fenced yard, workshop and garage. Tree lined bedrooms on main level. Huge master suite with vaulted ceilings, master marble spa bathroom retreat with Jacuzzi, separate shower and dual custom closets. Stunning family room with skylight, media suite and separate entrance, adjacent to open kitchen, walk in pantry and formal dining room- ideal space for large family or group entertaining. Configured for Verizon FiOS and cable, electronic locks and complete smart home automation. Fully updated ready for immediate move in! Current price reflects annual lease, inquire for other pricing options or entire house rental. Owner retains area in lower level. Walk to restaurants, post office, grocery, Italian store, beer garden, bakery, etc. Bicycle trail and metro station a few steps away. Quick access, two exits to Tysons Corner, to Washington DC on route 66.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 N QUANTICO STREET have any available units?
1800 N QUANTICO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 N QUANTICO STREET have?
Some of 1800 N QUANTICO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 N QUANTICO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1800 N QUANTICO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 N QUANTICO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1800 N QUANTICO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1800 N QUANTICO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1800 N QUANTICO STREET offers parking.
Does 1800 N QUANTICO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 N QUANTICO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 N QUANTICO STREET have a pool?
No, 1800 N QUANTICO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1800 N QUANTICO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1800 N QUANTICO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 N QUANTICO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 N QUANTICO STREET has units with dishwashers.
