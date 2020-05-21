All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1800 KEY BLVD #492.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1800 KEY BLVD #492
Last updated December 11 2019 at 3:47 PM

1800 KEY BLVD #492

1800 Key Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1800 Key Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 1800 Key Blvd Unit #492. This light and bright 2-bedroom ground level condo in Colonial Village is move-in ready. With a stylish open floor plan, this inviting property has been freshly painted throughout and features an updated kitchen with granite counters, new beveled subway tile backsplash, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, recessed lighting and modern cabinetry. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and the second bedroom offers ample closet space. A washer and dryer are located in the building for easy convenience. This residence is ideally located minutes to shops, restaurants, walking/biking trails and is super close to I-66/395, two Metro stations and the Arlington Court House and Rosslyn corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 KEY BLVD #492 have any available units?
1800 KEY BLVD #492 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 KEY BLVD #492 have?
Some of 1800 KEY BLVD #492's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 KEY BLVD #492 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 KEY BLVD #492 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 KEY BLVD #492 pet-friendly?
No, 1800 KEY BLVD #492 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1800 KEY BLVD #492 offer parking?
Yes, 1800 KEY BLVD #492 offers parking.
Does 1800 KEY BLVD #492 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 KEY BLVD #492 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 KEY BLVD #492 have a pool?
No, 1800 KEY BLVD #492 does not have a pool.
Does 1800 KEY BLVD #492 have accessible units?
No, 1800 KEY BLVD #492 does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 KEY BLVD #492 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 KEY BLVD #492 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University