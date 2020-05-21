1800 KEY BLVD #492

Amenities
Welcome to 1800 Key Blvd Unit #492. This light and bright 2-bedroom ground level condo in Colonial Village is move-in ready. With a stylish open floor plan, this inviting property has been freshly painted throughout and features an updated kitchen with granite counters, new beveled subway tile backsplash, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, recessed lighting and modern cabinetry. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and the second bedroom offers ample closet space. A washer and dryer are located in the building for easy convenience. This residence is ideally located minutes to shops, restaurants, walking/biking trails and is super close to I-66/395, two Metro stations and the Arlington Court House and Rosslyn corridor.