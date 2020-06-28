All apartments in Arlington
1730 S FILLMORE STREET
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:22 PM

1730 S FILLMORE STREET

1730 South Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1730 South Fillmore Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Nauck

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this fantastic home for rent in a great neighborhood and hang out at the park with your new neighbors and friends. Close to Crystal City/National Landing (new Amazon headquarters). Quiet residential area and not a cut through neighborhood (Waze won't route folks through here!). Neighborhood is a hidden gem with unique homes, lots of new builds, lots of renovations ~ GREAT community. This is an almost new build (2011) - 1 owner, lovingly cared for! Long time residents and new neighbors mingle, ARLNow says Puppatella is coming right down the street (2 blocks). Home is move in ready, designed for today's lifestyles. Pet friendly home and neighborhood. No HOA. Only a 1/2 mile to Columbia Pike, 1 mile to Shirlington, easy access to 395, commuter buses to Pentagon and Pentagon City. Tons of natural light. Home completely rebuilt in 2011. 5 real bedrooms are large, 3.5 baths, big closets and an additional office and bonus room. Oversized, 2 car garage!! Hardwood floors, window treatments, recessed lighting, and upgrades throughout. Main and upper levels have 9-foot ceilings. Main level has large family room open to gourmet kitchen with huge island and tons of storage, separate dining room, office/parlor/playroom, mudroom, and half bath. Second level features master bedroom with large walk-in closet system, master bath with dual vanities, walk-in shower, and separate soaking tub, plus 2 additional bedrooms, full hall bath with double sinks, and laundry with full-size washer and dryer. Basement has 8 ft ceilings, 2 more massive legal bedrooms with full size windows, and a walk out with stairs to yard, another full bathroom, and storage. House is set far back from the street so NO direct views into other houses -- very private with views of trees. Dual zone HVAC. Nice sized front yard and covered stone entry. Rear deck measures 24x7 with awning and custom drop downs for year round use. Fenced back yard has a huge new concrete patio, is fully fenced, and landscaping was added in 2015 ~ entertainer's dream. Oversized 2-car garage with access to upstairs bonus room (which could be a gym, studio, music room, playroom, or office) is a huge plus. Located in the Green Valley neighborhood of Arlington, close to Shirlington, Columbia Pike, 395, Rte. 50 and other commuter routes. Close easy access to Army Navy Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 S FILLMORE STREET have any available units?
1730 S FILLMORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 S FILLMORE STREET have?
Some of 1730 S FILLMORE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 S FILLMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1730 S FILLMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 S FILLMORE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 S FILLMORE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1730 S FILLMORE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1730 S FILLMORE STREET offers parking.
Does 1730 S FILLMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 S FILLMORE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 S FILLMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 1730 S FILLMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1730 S FILLMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1730 S FILLMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 S FILLMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 S FILLMORE STREET has units with dishwashers.
