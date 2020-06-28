1730 S FILLMORE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this fantastic home for rent in a great neighborhood and hang out at the park with your new neighbors and friends. Close to Crystal City/National Landing (new Amazon headquarters). Quiet residential area and not a cut through neighborhood (Waze won't route folks through here!). Neighborhood is a hidden gem with unique homes, lots of new builds, lots of renovations ~ GREAT community. This is an almost new build (2011) - 1 owner, lovingly cared for! Long time residents and new neighbors mingle, ARLNow says Puppatella is coming right down the street (2 blocks). Home is move in ready, designed for today's lifestyles. Pet friendly home and neighborhood. No HOA. Only a 1/2 mile to Columbia Pike, 1 mile to Shirlington, easy access to 395, commuter buses to Pentagon and Pentagon City. Tons of natural light. Home completely rebuilt in 2011. 5 real bedrooms are large, 3.5 baths, big closets and an additional office and bonus room. Oversized, 2 car garage!! Hardwood floors, window treatments, recessed lighting, and upgrades throughout. Main and upper levels have 9-foot ceilings. Main level has large family room open to gourmet kitchen with huge island and tons of storage, separate dining room, office/parlor/playroom, mudroom, and half bath. Second level features master bedroom with large walk-in closet system, master bath with dual vanities, walk-in shower, and separate soaking tub, plus 2 additional bedrooms, full hall bath with double sinks, and laundry with full-size washer and dryer. Basement has 8 ft ceilings, 2 more massive legal bedrooms with full size windows, and a walk out with stairs to yard, another full bathroom, and storage. House is set far back from the street so NO direct views into other houses -- very private with views of trees. Dual zone HVAC. Nice sized front yard and covered stone entry. Rear deck measures 24x7 with awning and custom drop downs for year round use. Fenced back yard has a huge new concrete patio, is fully fenced, and landscaping was added in 2015 ~ entertainer's dream. Oversized 2-car garage with access to upstairs bonus room (which could be a gym, studio, music room, playroom, or office) is a huge plus. Located in the Green Valley neighborhood of Arlington, close to Shirlington, Columbia Pike, 395, Rte. 50 and other commuter routes. Close easy access to Army Navy Country Club.