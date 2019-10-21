1725 QUEENS LN #1-112

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available September 1st. Charming, spacious, sunny, and updated condo. Hardwood floors, tile, and carpeting. Two LARGE bedrooms. Nice kitchen and bathroom. Good closet space. Laundry room and storage bin are right next door, Excellent location only three blocks to the Courthouse Metro, shopping, restaurants, and bars. Pets considered. No smoking inside. $55 processing fee per adult, $2300 security deposit, $500 per deposit. Certified funds required for all deposits. See Important Information by clocking on Document Icon (third from the left). Apply online at www.longandfoster.com and enter property address. Unit will be re-painted, the refrigerator will be replaced, and dining room light replaced before new lease begins.