All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1725 QUEENS LN #1-112
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:54 PM

1725 QUEENS LN #1-112

1725 N Queens Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1725 N Queens Ln, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available September 1st. Charming, spacious, sunny, and updated condo. Hardwood floors, tile, and carpeting. Two LARGE bedrooms. Nice kitchen and bathroom. Good closet space. Laundry room and storage bin are right next door, Excellent location only three blocks to the Courthouse Metro, shopping, restaurants, and bars. Pets considered. No smoking inside. $55 processing fee per adult, $2300 security deposit, $500 per deposit. Certified funds required for all deposits. See Important Information by clocking on Document Icon (third from the left). Apply online at www.longandfoster.com and enter property address. Unit will be re-painted, the refrigerator will be replaced, and dining room light replaced before new lease begins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 have any available units?
1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 have?
Some of 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 currently offering any rent specials?
1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 is pet friendly.
Does 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 offer parking?
Yes, 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 offers parking.
Does 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 have a pool?
No, 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 does not have a pool.
Does 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 have accessible units?
No, 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 QUEENS LN #1-112 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal Plaza
2111 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University