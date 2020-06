Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

All brick colonial backs up to Lubber Run Park in popular Arlington Forest. Walk to Ballston, shops, restaurants and public transportation. 3BR/2BA with renovated screened porch off the dining room, newly refurbished patio off the kitchen and new granite countertops in the kitchen. Large, fenced yard overlooking the Park.