1641 South Barton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly cats allowed

Overlooks picturesque golf course at Army-Navy Country Club, large patio and a private garden makes for an ideal sunset dining spot. NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN with granite countertops, farm sink, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful french country style, wood-burning fireplace in immaculate condition. Reserved parking and plenty of visitor parking. Additional upgrades include: Nest thermostat, new washer/dryer, electric door lock, new light fixtures, and a brand new HVAC system along with attic insulation. Walking distance to Starbucks and Giant grocery. 10 minutes to DC, 5 minutes to Crystal City, and less than 5 minutes from the charming Shirlington village with parks, shops and bike paths. Free shuttle to Pentagon metro and close bus stop to other points of interest.



What I LOVE about the home...

I love that my home is next to a golf course. It is peaceful when I want quiet, and when I don't I love that I am minutes from DC and other wonderful restaurants in Arlington. Please call John at (703) 862-1723 or email fisherthompson@gmail.com to schedule a showing.