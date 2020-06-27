All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:07 AM

1641 South Barton Street

1641 South Barton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1641 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
cats allowed
Overlooks picturesque golf course at Army-Navy Country Club, large patio and a private garden makes for an ideal sunset dining spot. NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN with granite countertops, farm sink, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful french country style, wood-burning fireplace in immaculate condition. Reserved parking and plenty of visitor parking. Additional upgrades include: Nest thermostat, new washer/dryer, electric door lock, new light fixtures, and a brand new HVAC system along with attic insulation. Walking distance to Starbucks and Giant grocery. 10 minutes to DC, 5 minutes to Crystal City, and less than 5 minutes from the charming Shirlington village with parks, shops and bike paths. Free shuttle to Pentagon metro and close bus stop to other points of interest.

What I LOVE about the home...
I love that my home is next to a golf course. It is peaceful when I want quiet, and when I don't I love that I am minutes from DC and other wonderful restaurants in Arlington. Please call John at (703) 862-1723 or email fisherthompson@gmail.com to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 South Barton Street have any available units?
1641 South Barton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 South Barton Street have?
Some of 1641 South Barton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 South Barton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1641 South Barton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 South Barton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 South Barton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1641 South Barton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1641 South Barton Street offers parking.
Does 1641 South Barton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1641 South Barton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 South Barton Street have a pool?
No, 1641 South Barton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1641 South Barton Street have accessible units?
No, 1641 South Barton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 South Barton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 South Barton Street has units with dishwashers.
