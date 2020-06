Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous , recently renovated 3BR, 2FB end unit townhome in the prestigious S Arlington area! It features stainless steel appliances , gleaming hardwood floors and a fully finished walk-out basement that leads you to an enclosed nice patio. When you are not enjoying the comfort of your new home, you are minutes away from dining , shopping and major highways . Don't let this gem pass you by, schedule your tour today!