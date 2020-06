Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Historically important and geographically ideal, Arlington is a great place to call your new home. Just across the Potomac from Washington DC, Arlington offers easy access to the Nations Capital. Within walking distance you will find Whole Foods, several Metro stations and many parks, complete with hiking and bike trails. Also close by are Ft. Myer and the Pentagon. Not to mention, there is also a private patio to enjoy.