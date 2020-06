Amenities

Updated two level 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Condo across from pentagon city mall & metro. 1 mile to the Pentagon. This spacious condo features large kitchen w/granite countertops & breakfast bar. Master suite with large walk-in closet. Spectacular location, only steps to mall, shops & restaurants, only mins to Reagan National Airport. Easy access to Rt. 1, I-395, pentagon & Crystal city Metro. Future Amazon headquarters close by. Just across the bridge from D.C.