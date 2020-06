Amenities

Hi !

I need someone to continue my lease for a studio apartment at the Bridge Yard Apartments. It is a beautiful place with direct access to the Metro Lines via the Metro buses. You can renew in August when the lease comes to an end. It is pet-friendly, and the lease includes water and utilities. There is a parking lot on-site. Free parking for lease-holders in unreserved areas (the lot is mainly unreserved, reserved spots have an additional fee). Message me if you are interested !