Arlington, VA
1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE

1593 North Colonial Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1593 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Adorable 1BR condo in the heart of Rosslyn. It "feels" much bigger than the stated square footage. Features include an updated Kitchen that opens to both the Dining Room and Living Room, a separate Dining Room, spacious Living Room and Master Bedroom with two separate closets. Newer wood flooring can be found throughout most of the condo, plus custom paint colors, newer light fixtures and crown molding. The building has a large parking lot that never seems to be more than half full. The laundry facility is within the building; plus there is extra storage and a bike room. While this building is located on a pretty, quiet tree lined street, don't be fooled. Tons of restaurants, shops, fitness centers, and the Rosslyn metro are all a very short walk (blocks) away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE have any available units?
1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE have?
Some of 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
