1593 N COLONIAL TERRACE

Adorable 1BR condo in the heart of Rosslyn. It "feels" much bigger than the stated square footage. Features include an updated Kitchen that opens to both the Dining Room and Living Room, a separate Dining Room, spacious Living Room and Master Bedroom with two separate closets. Newer wood flooring can be found throughout most of the condo, plus custom paint colors, newer light fixtures and crown molding. The building has a large parking lot that never seems to be more than half full. The laundry facility is within the building; plus there is extra storage and a bike room. While this building is located on a pretty, quiet tree lined street, don't be fooled. Tons of restaurants, shops, fitness centers, and the Rosslyn metro are all a very short walk (blocks) away.